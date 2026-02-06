A week full of unforgettable events in Hyderabad is awaiting you

February 6 | Punjagutta
Euphoria is a contemporary Telugu drama starring Bhumika Chawla and Gautham Menon. It explores societal shifts, the erosion of values and the cost of ambition through a generation on the edge.
In theatres. Details: Online.
February 7 | Banjara Hills
Legends of Rock featuring Grooverz delivers a night of iconic rock anthems, psychedelic soundscapes and soul stirring performances as Grooverz band from Kolkata recreate classics like Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb and more with passion and precision.
Tickets start at ₹499. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
February 6 & 7| Banjara Hills
Akritti Elite Exhibition by Shashhi Nahataa brings a curated bunch of lehangas, saris, dresses, kurtis, real and artificial jewellery all under one roof. Your pit-stop for all wedding and festive requirements.
Entry free. 11 am onwards. At Taj Krishna.
February 8 | Hitech City
Internationally acclaimed artiste Vir Das brings his comic show to town as a part of his Sounds of India Tour. An immersive stand-up showcase celebrating India’s everyday rhythms through humour, storytelling and cultural nuances.
Tickets start at ₹1,299. 4 pm & 7.30 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
February 11 & 12 | Madhapur
Violetta Parisini Band is a live two-day musical experience featuring the Austrian artiste, Violetta’s unique blend of vocals and instrumentation for soulful, melodic tunes that suit both relaxed evenings and deep listening.
Tickets start at ₹750. 7.30 pm. At Windmills Craftworks.
February 6 | Kothaguda
An evening of heartfelt lyrics and intimate acoustic vibes as Anuv Jain brings his Dastakhat India Tour to town. The artiste is set to perform fan favourites and popular emotional anthems live for an experience you won’t forget in a long time.
Tickets start at ₹1,600. 6.30 pm. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.
February 7 | Hitech City
A nostalgic music night with Desi Beats ft. Project Madhuram, highlighting acoustic tributes to Bollywood playback icons — Arijit Singh and Mohit Chauhan. Packed with soulful, romantic melodies for the desi fans.
Tickets start at ₹249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
February 8 | Financial District
Telling Lies (No Papa) is a brand new comedy show by Aashish Solanki where he discusses his new experience with parenthood as he survives on coffee and jokes. The show blends sharp insights and witty punchlines that
play on daily absurdities.
Tickets start at ₹499, 6 pm. At Studio XO Bar.
Do you ever just want to get out, have a nice meal and listen to some live tunes before ending your night? Catch Band Jammers gig as they bring their electrifying sound to the stage. Great company and exciting music,
it’s a perfect set up for a time well enjoyed.
Tickets at ₹499. February 6, 8.30 pm. At Urban Mayabazaar. LB Nagar.
Bengaluru-based band, Sukoon Wali Qawwali, brings their show Jashn Royale to the city. Blending Rock music with Sufi, get ready for a feast of the sense with the 10-man band. Soul, stories and sound, this night is completed with traditional Qawwali ensemble and a candle lit ambience.
Tickets at ₹799. February 6, 8 pm. At Assembli, Hitech City.
No Strings Attached by Armando Anto is a musical comedy show coming to town. Expect punchlines with musical notes and a comic journey with it’s own soundtrack.
Tickets are ₹1,000. February 7, 7.30 pm. At One Golf Brewery, Financial District.
