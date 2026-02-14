Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad

Keep the love going with these fun events in town!
Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad

1. Tangled hearts

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Tangled hearts

February 13 | Punjagutta
With a star-studded cast like Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, and Nana Patekar, O Romeo is a romantic drama exploring love, longing and emotional crossroads as relationships are tested by choices, distance and personal struggles.
In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Pop love riot

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Pop love riot

February 15 | Mindspace
An evening blending Indie pop, Alt dance tracks and themed Valentine energy. Love w/ Kittenpop – Valentine’s Edition brings DJ sets and
sing-along favourites designed for a high-spirited night out.
Tickets start at ₹499. 6 pm. At Mindspace Social.

3. Heritage threads

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Heritage threads

February 15 to 17 | Banjara Hills
Explore new traditional menswear brands for must-shop finds. A full day of handcrafted ethnic wear featuring regal Pathani silhouettes, handcrafted textiles and contemporary festive designs rooted in classic elegance.
Entry free. 10 am onwards. At Labels – The Pop-up Space.

4. Breakup banter

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Breakup banter

February 14 | Gachibowli
A Certificate: Breakup Special is a stand-up comedy showcase by Sravanthi Basa, diving into dating disasters, heartbreak humour and brutally relatable relationship chaos through sharp observational storytelling.
Tickets start at ₹399. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

5. Sufi strings

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Sufi strings

February 14 | Gachibowli
Ayush Sharma’s Ishq-E-Qawwali celebrates the timeless tradition of qawwali through powerful live vocals, romantic poetry and immersive musical arrangements rooted in classical Sufi expression.
Tickets start at ₹999. 6 pm. At Sandhya Convention.

6. Fire & skyline

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Fire & skyline

February 14 | Gachibowli
Delhi’s cult grill destination GOAT by chef Gaurav Sircar takes over Mazzo Rooftop with charcoal-fired skewers, slow-braised meats, vegetarian grills and craft cocktails in a limited dining pop-up.
Prices start at ₹2,600. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Marriott Executive Apartments.

7. Stage confessions

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Stage confessions

February 13 | Kondapur
Aditya Rikhari Live on the Main Stage brings the indie favourite’s signature blend of emotional songwriting, soft rock influences and sing-along favourites in a high-energy live performance.
Tickets start at ₹1,199. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.

8. Chaos & chuckles

Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad
Chaos & chuckle

February 14 | Madhapur
Bringing together three comics is Chal Kya Raha Hai ft. Abhi, Praroop & Samay. An evening delivering crowd work, observational humour and playful storytelling packed with unpredictable punchlines.
Tickets start at ₹199. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Hyderabad
Events
things to do

Related Stories

No stories found.