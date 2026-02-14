Your weekly list of events to enjoy in Hyderabad

February 13 | Punjagutta
With a star-studded cast like Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, and Nana Patekar, O Romeo is a romantic drama exploring love, longing and emotional crossroads as relationships are tested by choices, distance and personal struggles.
In theatres. Details: Online.
February 15 | Mindspace
An evening blending Indie pop, Alt dance tracks and themed Valentine energy. Love w/ Kittenpop – Valentine’s Edition brings DJ sets and
sing-along favourites designed for a high-spirited night out.
Tickets start at ₹499. 6 pm. At Mindspace Social.
February 15 to 17 | Banjara Hills
Explore new traditional menswear brands for must-shop finds. A full day of handcrafted ethnic wear featuring regal Pathani silhouettes, handcrafted textiles and contemporary festive designs rooted in classic elegance.
Entry free. 10 am onwards. At Labels – The Pop-up Space.
February 14 | Gachibowli
A Certificate: Breakup Special is a stand-up comedy showcase by Sravanthi Basa, diving into dating disasters, heartbreak humour and brutally relatable relationship chaos through sharp observational storytelling.
Tickets start at ₹399. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
February 14 | Gachibowli
Ayush Sharma’s Ishq-E-Qawwali celebrates the timeless tradition of qawwali through powerful live vocals, romantic poetry and immersive musical arrangements rooted in classical Sufi expression.
Tickets start at ₹999. 6 pm. At Sandhya Convention.
February 14 | Gachibowli
Delhi’s cult grill destination GOAT by chef Gaurav Sircar takes over Mazzo Rooftop with charcoal-fired skewers, slow-braised meats, vegetarian grills and craft cocktails in a limited dining pop-up.
Prices start at ₹2,600. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Marriott Executive Apartments.
February 13 | Kondapur
Aditya Rikhari Live on the Main Stage brings the indie favourite’s signature blend of emotional songwriting, soft rock influences and sing-along favourites in a high-energy live performance.
Tickets start at ₹1,199. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
February 14 | Madhapur
Bringing together three comics is Chal Kya Raha Hai ft. Abhi, Praroop & Samay. An evening delivering crowd work, observational humour and playful storytelling packed with unpredictable punchlines.
Tickets start at ₹199. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
