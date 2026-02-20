Exciting week ahead: Hyderabad’s must-attend events unveiled

Discover the top events in town for this upcoming week
1. Rustic returns

February 20 | Punjagutta

A beloved Punjabi tale continues with Bambukat 2, blending romance, humour, and rural nostalgia. It revisits familiar characters navigating love, pride and societal expectations in a charming period setting.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Ishq in voice

February 22 | HITEC City

Timeless ghazals and evocative melodies come alive as Jazbaa ft. Rekha Bharadwaj showcases the artiste’s powerful vocals and emotional depth through an evening of celebration, poetry, passion and musical storytelling.

Tickets start at ₹1,499. 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.

3. Unlucky laughs

February 21 | Madhapur

Misfortune becomes hilarious material in Kismat Hi Kharab Hai, as Abhijeet Deshpande finds jokes in life’s endless streak of bad luck and twists.

Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

4. Incoming punchlines

February 21 | Film Nagar

Observational comedy and relatable anecdotes collide in Vinay Sharma Live, with everyday absurdities turned into laugh-out-loud moments through his conversational stand-up style.

Tickets start at ₹499. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community.

5. Metal mayhem

February 21 | HITEC City

Hard hitting riffs and relentless energy take over with Head Bangers Night ft. Frantic from Delhi. Delivering a fierce set of metal anthems, the show promises a loud, adrenaline fuelled experience for rock loyalists.

Tickets start at `₹499, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

6. Velvet voice

February 21 | Nanakramguda

Chart-topping singer Akhil Sachdeva is set to perform live in town for an unforgettable night. The concert brings his soulful voice and pure magic for his fans.

Tickets start at ₹1,500. 7.30 pm. At Studio XO x Stone Waters.

7. Stories in solitude

February 22 | Banjara Hills

Intimate and introspective, PARK, directed by Sriram Vader, presented by Silver Productions and Jan’s Theatre and written by Manav Kaul, explores loneliness, connection, and the quiet complexities of human relationships through layered performances.

Tickets start at ₹100. 8 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.

8. Heritage showcase

February 21 to 23 | HITEC City

Handcrafted textiles, heirloom weaves and traditional silhouettes take center stage at the Hi Life Exhibitions. A celebration of regional craftsmanship and contemporary interpretations of classic Indian fashion.

Entry free. 10 am onwards. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC.

9. Spirit of Tokyo

February 21 | HITEC City

An exclusive guest shift sees Japanese mixology star Michito Kaneko from Japan’s Lamp Bar, take over the drinks. Serving up inventive, globally acclaimed cocktails crafted with precision, storytelling and bold, experimental flavour profiles for one night only.

₹1,000 onwards. 8 pm. At Akina.

10. Kashmir calling

February 20 to 25 | Financial District

Delhi’s legendary Chor Bizarre arrives in town for a limited pop-up showcasing authentic Kashmiri cuisine, signature Wazwan dishes and heritage recipes that celebrate the region’s rich culinary traditions in an immersive dining experience.

Meal starts at ₹1,355. 6 pm. At Brick & Branch.

11. Candlelit conversations

February 20 to 28 | Shankarpalle

A romantic dinner date with ambient lighting, intimate seating and a specially curated multi-course meal. Perfect for slow evenings, meaningful conversations and celebrations that call for something extra special for your loved ones.

₹9,999 onwards. 7 pm. At The Hamlet Resort.

