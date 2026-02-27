Hyderabad’s weekly list of events that shouldn’t be missed

February 27 | Punjagutta
Starring Sathish Ninasam and Sapthami Gowda, The Rise of Ashoka follows a young barber who challenges a ruthless broker’s violent hold over his community, sparking a rebellion against oppression. Directed by Vinod V Dhondale.
In theatres. Details: Online.
February 28 | Gachibowli
Global techno tastemaker Dixon headlines Dixon Live — an immersive night of deep, melodic electronic music. He comes with his signature underground sound and hypnotic sets, promising a powerful, all-night dancefloor experience.
Tickets start at ₹599, 7 pm onwards. At Quake Arena
March 1 | Gachibowli
Known for her witty takes and effortless crowd work, Shashi Dhiman Live brings a night of observational humour, spontaneous interactions and punchy storytelling drawn from everyday situations and social quirks.
Tickets start at ₹499. 6 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
February 28 | Kothaguda
Bollywood hitmakers Vishal & Shekhar headline Signature Root for Mangroves, blending chart-topping songs with a larger cause, as music meets conservation in a high-energy live concert supporting environmental awareness.
Tickets start at ₹900. 7.30 pm. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.
February 27 | Madhapur
An electrifying theatrical experience, Oh So Drumatik by Lady Skavya blends rhythm, performance and storytelling, where live drumming meets expressive stagecraft to create a high-energy production.
Tickets start at ₹499. 7.30 pm. At District150 by Quorum.
March 1 | HITEC City
Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Kisi Ko Batana Mat delivers fresh, unreleased jokes drawn from everyday chaos, awkward encounters and life’s absurdities in the comedian’s unmistakably candid style.
Tickets start at ₹1,499. 3 pm & 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
February 27 & 28 | Tank Bund
A calming, sensory-led experience, Mindful Blends at Hyderabad Baking Company explores intentional drinking through thoughtfully crafted smoothies, encouraging guests to slow down, savour flavours and reconnect with the art of nourishment through drinks.
Prices start at ₹1,000. 8 am onwards. At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.
February 28 | Film Nagar
Sharp, observational and wildly relatable, G.O.A.T by Vivek Muralidharan dives into modern life, relationships and personal insecurities, delivered with clever punchlines that keep audiences laughing throughout.
Tickets start at ₹499. 6 pm. At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community.
