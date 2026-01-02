A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going

Hyderabad's Must-Attend Events to Extend Your New Year Festivities
A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going

1. Stitched in destiny

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Stitched in destiny

January 2 | Punjagutta

Nilakanta (The Essence of Karma) is a Telugu drama that follows a village tailor whose belief in karma is tested against life’s biggest challenge. The film stars Mahendran, Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ramki and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Sunday soundwaves

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Sunday soundwaves

January 4 | Financial District

Flipsyd & Tranquil – Desi Drip Sunday is a high‑energy night, blending desi beats, urban grooves and dynamic DJ sets by Flipsyd & Tranquil. Expect deep basslines, crowd rhythms and non‑stop party vibes.

Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At Big Bull Club.

3. In-house jokes

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Venkat Blaze

January 4 | Madhapur

Ilakathamafiliya, a Telugu stand-up comedy show by Venkat Blaze, brings local funny moments, punchy observations and crowd-friendly humour. Be sure to laugh the night away.

Tickets start at ₹249. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

4. Jazz off script

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Jazz off script

January 8 | Jubilee Hills

TRAK’s Nu Jazz: Hymns to Irreverence brings groovy, avant-inspired jazz, infectious rhythms and funky live performance energy.

Tickets start at ₹499. 8 pm. At Ext.

5. Freedom, on paper

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Freedom, on paper

January 2 & 4 | Financial District

TamraPatra, a poignant stage play set in the 1960s–70s, follows a poor family whose patriarch pretends to be a freedom fighter to claim a pension. A stirring drama that asks what freedom really means for the marginalised.

Entry free. 7 pm. At Lamakaan.

6. Just sing along

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Just sing along

January 3 | Jubilee Hills

Saturday Jam Sessions ft. Band Octavez brings live music energy with foot tapping covers, soulful tunes and a mix of regional favourites. Perfect for a Saturday night out.

Tickets start at ₹1,000. 8 pm. At Vault Brewery.

7. Grill the cold

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Grill the cold

On till January 4 | Jubilee Hills

The ASF Winter Carnival turns winter into a feast of sizzling lava-stone grills, unlimited buffet spreads, festive food, drinks, and cosy carnival energy for friends, families, and food lovers.

Tickets start at ₹370. 11.30 am onwards. At Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill.

8. Letters of comedy

A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going
Letters of comedy

January 2 | Gachibowli

Dear Jim Carrey by Rajasekhar Mamidanna blends storytelling, crowd work and hilarious personal anecdotes — including how a Jim Carrey movie changed his life. Expect sharp humour and crowd energy.

Tickets start at ₹699. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Hyderabad
Events
listings

Related Stories

No stories found.