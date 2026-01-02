A list of events in Hyderabad to keep that New Year hype going

January 2 | Punjagutta
Nilakanta (The Essence of Karma) is a Telugu drama that follows a village tailor whose belief in karma is tested against life’s biggest challenge. The film stars Mahendran, Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ramki and Babloo Prithiveeraj.
In theatres. Details: Online.
January 4 | Financial District
Flipsyd & Tranquil – Desi Drip Sunday is a high‑energy night, blending desi beats, urban grooves and dynamic DJ sets by Flipsyd & Tranquil. Expect deep basslines, crowd rhythms and non‑stop party vibes.
Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At Big Bull Club.
January 4 | Madhapur
Ilakathamafiliya, a Telugu stand-up comedy show by Venkat Blaze, brings local funny moments, punchy observations and crowd-friendly humour. Be sure to laugh the night away.
Tickets start at ₹249. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
January 8 | Jubilee Hills
TRAK’s Nu Jazz: Hymns to Irreverence brings groovy, avant-inspired jazz, infectious rhythms and funky live performance energy.
Tickets start at ₹499. 8 pm. At Ext.
January 2 & 4 | Financial District
TamraPatra, a poignant stage play set in the 1960s–70s, follows a poor family whose patriarch pretends to be a freedom fighter to claim a pension. A stirring drama that asks what freedom really means for the marginalised.
Entry free. 7 pm. At Lamakaan.
January 3 | Jubilee Hills
Saturday Jam Sessions ft. Band Octavez brings live music energy with foot tapping covers, soulful tunes and a mix of regional favourites. Perfect for a Saturday night out.
Tickets start at ₹1,000. 8 pm. At Vault Brewery.
On till January 4 | Jubilee Hills
The ASF Winter Carnival turns winter into a feast of sizzling lava-stone grills, unlimited buffet spreads, festive food, drinks, and cosy carnival energy for friends, families, and food lovers.
Tickets start at ₹370. 11.30 am onwards. At Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill.
January 2 | Gachibowli
Dear Jim Carrey by Rajasekhar Mamidanna blends storytelling, crowd work and hilarious personal anecdotes — including how a Jim Carrey movie changed his life. Expect sharp humour and crowd energy.
Tickets start at ₹699. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
