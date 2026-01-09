Discover the best weekly events in Hyderabad: Your guide to fun and entertainment

January 9 | Punjagutta
Prabhas steps into horror-comedy mode with The Raja Saab. Scary setups, comic beats and larger-than-life moments make this a fun watch.
In Theatres. Details: Online.
January 11 | Kondapur
Nifra brings her India Tour to the city with a high-energy night of progressive techno — deep grooves and full-throttle rave.
Tickets start at ₹499. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
January 10 | Hitec City
Root Three Five — a live band that blends soulful Indian melodies with high‑energy rock — hits the stage for a Bollywood night full of crowd‑pleasing covers and live energy.
Tickets start at ₹499. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
January 9 | Jubilee Hills
Fridays with Novlik brings DJ Novlik spinning high‑energy edm and trance — pure beats, lights, and weekend dance vibes.
Tickets start at ₹200. 8 pm. At N‑owl Club & Kitchen.
January 18 | Gachibowli
Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar explores laughter, love and father–son moments with his signature wit, poetry and gut-level relatability.
Tickets start at ₹1,299. 7 pm. At GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium.
January 11 | Hitec City
Aakash Gupta is here with Daily Ka Kaam Hai, a stand-up special spinning everyday chaos — childhood memories, job struggles and life’s awkward moments — into big laughs.
Tickets start at ₹799. 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
January 18 | Financial District
Set inside a crematorium, Passwala explores life, death and the people who stand between both — told with quiet humour and human insight. Directed by Vinay Varma and presented by Sutradhar.
Tickets start at ₹300. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.
January 10 | Gachibowli
Arvind Sunder comes with his solo stand‑up — sharp observations, storytelling and personal experiences perfected over years. About an hour of laughs in English and Hindi.
Tickets start at ₹399. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
