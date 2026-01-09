Discover the best weekly events in Hyderabad: Your guide to fun and entertainment

Experience Hyderabad's vibrant nightlife from music to comedy, and more with these events
1. Spooky hero energy

January 9 | Punjagutta

Prabhas steps into horror-comedy mode with The Raja Saab. Scary setups, comic beats and larger-than-life moments make this a fun watch.

In Theatres. Details: Online.

2. Techno after dark

January 11 | Kondapur

Nifra brings her India Tour to the city with a high-energy night of progressive techno — deep grooves and full-throttle rave.

Tickets start at ₹499. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.

3. Bollywood band night

January 10 | Hitec City

Root Three Five — a live band that blends soulful Indian melodies with high‑energy rock — hits the stage for a Bollywood night full of crowd‑pleasing covers and live energy.

Tickets start at ₹499. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

4. Dance on EDM

January 9 | Jubilee Hills

Fridays with Novlik brings DJ Novlik spinning high‑energy edm and trance — pure beats, lights, and weekend dance vibes.

Tickets start at ₹200. 8 pm. At N‑owl Club & Kitchen.

5. Relatable dad tales

January 18 | Gachibowli

Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar explores laughter, love and father–son moments with his signature wit, poetry and gut-level relatability.

Tickets start at ₹1,299. 7 pm. At GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium.

6. Daily drama diaries

January 11 | Hitec City

Aakash Gupta is here with Daily Ka Kaam Hai, a stand-up special spinning everyday chaos — childhood memories, job struggles and life’s awkward moments — into big laughs.

Tickets start at ₹799. 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.

7. Stories from shadows

January 18 | Financial District

Set inside a crematorium, Passwala explores life, death and the people who stand between both — told with quiet humour and human insight. Directed by Vinay Varma and presented by Sutradhar.

Tickets start at ₹300. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.

8. Laugh all night

January 10 | Gachibowli

Arvind Sunder comes with his solo stand‑up — sharp observations, storytelling and personal experiences perfected over years. About an hour of laughs in English and Hindi.

Tickets start at ₹399. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

