The weekly list of fun events you should attend in Hyderabad

January 23 | Punjagutta
Border 2 is the highly anticipated Hindi war drama sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa, it is a patriotic story set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
In theatres. Details: Online.
January 23 | Banjara Hills
Raise a glass to a night of boundary-pushing mixology as Visk Bar hosts Singapore’s celebrated Stay Gold Flamingo. Known for an avant-garde approach and expressive cocktail culture, the bar has put Asia on the map for flavour forward cocktails. Join bartender Amos Kew for an exclusive takeover as he brings his magic to the city.
Prices start at ₹1,050. 8 pm. At Taj Deccan.
January 26 | Gachibowli
Relatable moments meet sharp observational humour at Rajat Chauhan Live, where everyday situations turn into effortless laughs. Expect quick wit, conversational comedy, and punchlines that land because they feel familiar and unforced.
Tickets start at ₹599. 2 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
January 23 | Jubilee hills
Hot Stone Sizzling Bowls is a live interactive dining experience featuring aromatic hot stone bowls and pan-Asian fusion flavours — high-heat sizzle, rich sauces, and layers of bold, modern Asian taste.
Tickets start at ₹300. 12 pm onwards. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.
January 24 | Financial District
Friends & Beyond x Elements Deep ft. BUNT. is a high-energy electronic music night, headlined by global dance sensation Bunt with feel-good singalong hits and immersive lights and sounds that turn the night into an unforgettable party.
Tickets start at ₹1,500. 8 pm. At Big Bull Club.
January 24 | Begumpet
Aur Karo Shaadi! by Avinash Agarwal is a stand-up comedy show on life-and-marriage, blending stories with wit, punchlines and crowd-friendly humour.
Tickets start at ₹449. 7.30 pm. At Vivanta.
January 24 & 25 | Gandipet
A two-day cultural festival, Smruthi – Edition 2, explores memory, art, and community through traditional workshops, folk performances, craft showcases, and immersive heritage experiences. It brings together stories, skills, and shared cultural moments.
Entry free. 10 am onwards. At Ayurvan Waterside.
January 23 | Hitec City
Retro Night – Turn It Up to the 70s & 80s ft. Seronade is a throwback club night celebrating disco, classic rock and timeless sing-along hits. Dress retro, dance freely, and relive the era.
Tickets start at ₹249, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.