The list of unmissable events in Hyderabad this week

January 30 | Punjagutta
Mardaani 3 is the next instalment in the Mardaani franchise starring Rani Mukerji as the fierce police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, tackling crime with grit, resolve and intense action as she hunts down a new web of terror.
In theatres. Details: Online.
February 1 | Financial District
Experience Sunset & Skylines 4.0, the ultimate premium rooftop music event. This high-energy sundowner party features an exclusive Afro takeover with Kayvee and is powered by an insane audio setup. Get ready for deep, captivating grooves and powerful techno rhythms.
Tickets at ₹1,000. 4 pm. At Kingdome Klub & Kitchen.
February 3 | Banjara Hills
A tender film by Manish Ganji, Can We Meet Again…? blurs dreams and reality, following a man who falls in love while asleep and wakes up to life’s quiet struggles. A reflective journey about love, loss, and the ache of unfinished dreams.
Entry free. 7.30 pm. At Lamakaan.
February 1 | Serilingampalle
The Safar — The Curated Poetry Show features original spoken word performances inspired by life, love and introspection by 10 selected artistes. This event is a showcase of evocative verse, compelling delivery, and an intimate storytelling vibe.
Tickets at ₹199. 4.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.
January 31 | Financial District
The Other Side ft. Arjun Vagale is a techno and deep-house night, headlined by DJ Arjun Vagale and DJ Murthovik with immersive beats, driving basslines and a mood that keeps the crowd locked in from start to finish.
Tickets at ₹500. 8 pm. At Asembli.
February 1 | Gachibowli
Namak Kam Hai by Vidit Sharma is a stand-up comedy show where the comic serves up sharp, flavour-packed humour mixing everyday absurdities with witty social punchlines that hit the funny bone.
Tickets at ₹399. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
January 30 & 31 | Hitec City
Padharo Mhare Desh – Rajasthani Food Festival at Food Exchange celebrates authentic Rajasthani cuisine with traditional dishes like Laal maas, Dal baati churma, gatte ki sabzi and more, headlined by guest chef Chetan Singh from Jaipur.
Tickets at ₹3,420. 7 pm onwards. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.
February 1 | Madhapur
Standup Sundaes delivers a sweet blend of comedy and stage energy, showcasing a rotating cast of stand-up comedians. Expect fresh jokes, and plenty of unpredictable laughter.
Tickets at ₹249, 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
January 31 | Begumpet
Engineer transitioned to MBA, to now a stand-up comedian, Rupali Tyagi brings her charm to the city with Rupali Tyagi Live. She focuses on daily life and characters you see everyday, bringing the absurd to life. An individual, a mother and a wife, she speaks her truth as a woman with clever wit.
Tickets at ₹499. 7.30 pm. At Vivanta.
February 1 | Lakdikapul
A comedy show about two childhoods, Anirban Dasgupta’s Cry Daddy is a story about his life from dreaming of becoming a sportsperson, to navigating the second half of life as a father. A hilarious take on the past and the present, embrace the nature of life at this eventful evening.
Tickets at ₹299, 7pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
January 30 | Financial District
Kick off your weekend with Friday Scene ft. Aerreo. Expect a set with clubbing anthems, smooth transitions and flawless beats. A vibe that’s bold and stylish, this is an experience for those who love to get on the floor.
Tickets at ₹299. 7 pm. At Big Bull.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.