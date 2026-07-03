Society, identity and romance take centre stage in Hyderabad with this adaptation of a celebrated play

In a city fractured by prejudice, warring factions and violence, love becomes an act of defiance. That is the emotional core of Jab Shahar Hamara Sota Hai, one of actor and playwright Piyush Mishra’s most celebrated works, which arrives in Hyderabad at a time when its themes feel especially relevant. Directed by Hitendrasinh Zala, the play follows two lovers struggling to hold on to each other in a society determined to pull them apart.
For Hitendrasinh, the story’s relevance has only deepened with time. “What feels most urgent is how the play examines fear, prejudice and the way society often divides people based on identity. Even today, questions of belonging, violence and empathy remain deeply relevant,” he says.
While the play draws inspiration from Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story, its heart lies firmly in Indian social realities. “The relationships, conflicts and emotional landscapes reflect experiences that audiences here immediately recognise. We wanted the production to feel authentic rather than borrowed,” he explains.
The play moves between stark realism and moments of theatrical lyricism, using poetry and music to heighten its emotional impact without losing sight of the story’s grounding. Beyond the romance, it asks difficult questions about the cost of intolerance and the courage it takes to choose compassion. “I hope audiences leave talking about empathy, coexistence and the responsibility each of us has in shaping a more compassionate society. If the play encourages people to question prejudice, listen more deeply and engage with those who are different from them, it has achieved something meaningful,” he says.
Translating the play from page to the stage meant staying true to the text while making it resonate with contemporary audiences. “Balancing the emotional intimacy of the story with the larger theatrical vision was probably the greatest challenge,” says Shreya Narod, a member of the team.
“If audiences find themselves reflecting on the characters, questioning their own assumptions, and believing a little more in the possibility of understanding one another, then the production has done its job.”
Tickets start at `200. July 5, 8 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.
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