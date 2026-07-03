Society, identity and romance take centre stage in Hyderabad with this adaptation of a celebrated play

In a city fractured by prejudice, warring factions and violence, love becomes an act of defiance. That is the emotional core of Jab Shahar Hamara Sota Hai, one of actor and playwright Piyush Mishra’s most celebrated works, which arrives in Hyderabad at a time when its themes feel especially relevant. Directed by Hitendrasinh Zala, the play follows two lovers struggling to hold on to each other in a society determined to pull them apart.

The play's heart lies firmly in Indian social realities

For Hitendrasinh, the story’s relevance has only deepened with time. “What feels most urgent is how the play examines fear, prejudice and the way society often divides people based on identity. Even today, questions of belonging, violence and empathy remain deeply relevant,” he says.

While the play draws inspiration from Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story, its heart lies firmly in Indian social realities. “The relationships, conflicts and emotional landscapes reflect experiences that audiences here immediately recognise. We wanted the production to feel authentic rather than borrowed,” he explains.