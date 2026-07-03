What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 3 and July 9

July 3 | Panjagutta
Nagabandhan: The Secret Treasure follows the exploration of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, uncovering hidden mysteries and offering a glimpse into a world steeped in spirituality and legend.
In theatres. Details: Online.
July 3 onwards | HITEC City
The Kashmiri Table presented by chef Abbas invites you on an immersive culinary journey, celebrating the traditions and warmth of Kashmiri cuisine.
Prices start at `3,250. 8 pm. At Radisson Hyderabad.
July 3 | Gachibowli
Sarangi Experience with Nabeel Khan offers an enchanting musical evening where timeless tradition and heartfelt emotion come together.
Tickets start at `199. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
July 4 | Gachibowli
Abijit Ganguly Live delivers an evening of witty humour, sharp observations and storytelling that leaves audiences in stitches.
Tickets start at `699. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
July 4 | Madhapur
Mohana Bhogaraju takes the stage for a captivating musical evening, weaving together powerful vocals with a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary melodies.
Tickets start at `299. 8 pm. At Illuzion Club & Kitchen.
July 4 | Kokapet
Geetanjali - A Wave To Childhood brings an evening of nostalgia and heartfelt connection through Geetha Madhuri’s soulful renditions of beloved Telugu classics.
Tickets start at `499. 4.30 pm. At Tavaro Resorts and Events.
July 5 | Gachibowli
Kushal Bhanushali Live promises an evening of razor-sharp wit, hilarious observations and captivating storytelling that keeps the laughs coming.
Tickets start at `599. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
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