From handwritten letters to lingering silences: inside Priya Malik’s final chapter of ‘Ishq Hai’ in Hyderabad

Love stories don’t always have to be about finding someone. They can be about finding a version of yourself you thought you’d lost. In Ishq Hai, poet and spoken-word artiste Priya Malik chases that feeling — of handwritten letters, lingering silences and conversations uninterrupted by notifications. As the acclaimed show arrives in Hyderabad for its final chapter, Priya reflects on why she’s choosing to end it while it still feels truthful, the difference between performing from a scar instead of an open wound, and why poetry isn’t about remembering every line but every feeling it leaves behind.

Priya Malik’s Ishq Hai bids a truthful farewell in Hyderabad, celebrating slower love and the softness of scars

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