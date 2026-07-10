What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16

July 10 | Panjagutta
Set against the backdrop of complex village politics, Lenin brings together a love story, political intrigue, loyalty and personal legacy. The film stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse.
In theatres. Details: Online.
July 11 & 12 | Somajiguda
Breakfast Overtime invites you to slow down and start your day with a leisurely poolside morning feast featuring Indian breakfast dishes and other global staples.
Prices start at `1500. 7 am to 12 pm. At Aqua - The Park.
July 12 | Begumpet
Akhil Nair Live presents an hour of jokes and stories that will have you giggling long after the night ends.
Tickets start at `399. 8 pm. At Tease, Vivanta.
Rasa Kootami, a celebration of Telangana’s cultural heritage, brings together traditional art forms blended with immersive electronic music.
Tickets start at `499. 4 pm. At Sampradaya Vedika.
Bolly Rock & Fusions featuring Udaan Band brings you fan-favourite anthems through an electrifying set.
Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
July 11 | HITEC City
Kanha Kamboj Live 2.0 is where poetry meets spontaneity, and where unscripted conversations lead to moments of introspection.
Tickets start at `499. 6 pm. At Underdoggs.
July 11 | Banjara Hills
Tribute to Metallica, featuring the band Severed, brings high energy and classic anthems as they pay homage to the legendary band with an explosive performance.
Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
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