What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Love & loss

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Love & loss

July 10 | Panjagutta

Set against the backdrop of complex village politics, Lenin brings together a love story, political intrigue, loyalty and personal legacy. The film stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Breakfast bonanza

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Breakfast bonanza

July 11 & 12 | Somajiguda

Breakfast Overtime invites you to slow down and start your day with a leisurely poolside morning feast featuring Indian breakfast dishes and other global staples.

Prices start at `1500. 7 am to 12 pm. At Aqua - The Park.

3. Chuckle fest

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Chuckle fest

July 12 | Begumpet

Akhil Nair Live presents an hour of jokes and stories that will have you giggling long after the night ends.

Tickets start at `399. 8 pm. At Tease, Vivanta.

4. Old & new

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Old & new

Rasa Kootami, a celebration of Telangana’s cultural heritage, brings together traditional art forms blended with immersive electronic music.

Tickets start at `499. 4 pm. At Sampradaya Vedika.

5. Drop the bass

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Drop the bass

Bolly Rock & Fusions featuring Udaan Band brings you fan-favourite anthems through an electrifying set.

Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

6. Song of life

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Song of life

July 11 | HITEC City

Kanha Kamboj Live 2.0 is where poetry meets spontaneity, and where unscripted conversations lead to moments of introspection.

Tickets start at `499. 6 pm. At Underdoggs.

7. Metal mayhem

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 10 and July 16
Metal mayhemAlexandre Canteiro Soares

July 11 | Banjara Hills

Tribute to Metallica, featuring the band Severed, brings high energy and classic anthems as they pay homage to the legendary band with an explosive performance.

Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

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