What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6

July 31 | Panjagutta
Forgotten by the world, Peter Parker faces a new powerful enemy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while navigating changes and his own physical evolution. The film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.
In theatres. Details: Online.
August 2 | Somajiguda
Friendship Day Brunch invites you to experience delicious food and live entertainment with your best friends.
Prices start at `767. 12.30 pm. At Verandah - The Park.
Sundays | HITEC City
Sakura Brunch blends elegant craftsmanship and bold flavours with signature dishes and a specially curated menu.
Prices start at `3,360. 12 pm & 2 pm. At KOKO.
August 2 | Banjara Hills
Join Aradhana Karhade Shastri and her students for a Hindustani classical baithak featuring soulful melodies.
Free entry. 6 pm. At Lamakaan.
August 1 | Lakdikapul
I Am Worth It featuring Rajat Sood is a show filled with comical takes on romance and confessions from the comic’s personal life.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At FTCCI Hyderabad.
August 1 | Jubilee Hills
Sounds of Mangli is where music meets magic as soulful melodies and heartfelt renditions are brought to life.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At Illuzion Club & Kitchen.
August 1 | Lakdikapul
Daru Badnaam featuring Inder Sahani takes on a rollercoaster with a banter-filled set and storytelling that makes you laugh out loud.
Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.
August 1 | Kondapur
Celebrate Friendship Day weekend with Ritviz, as he takes the stage for an evening of nostalgic and fan-favourite tunes.
Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
July 31 | Madhapur
Savour the best of Telugu cuisine, where bold regional flavours leave you wanting more.
Meal for two: `1,500++. 12 pm - 11 pm. At Kosta - Telugu Kitchen.
July 31 | Financial District
Enjoy wholesome food and an ambient dining experience where traditional regional dishes takes centre stage.
Meal for two: `1,000++. 7.30 am - 11.30 pm. At Rasavihaar.
July 31 | Jubilee Hills
Hiro’s Korean Food Festival invites you to partake in classics from the region, featuring hearty soups, dim sum and other crowd favourites.
Meal for two: `3,000++. 12.30 pm - 11.30 pm. At Hiro Bar & Kitchen.
August 2 | Bairamalguda
Enjoy live instrumentation and sing along to classic anthems presented by Ram Miriyala.
Tickets start at `499. 8.30 pm. At Urban Mayabazar - Family Bar and Kitchen.
August 1 | Financial District
Bringing contemporary classics to life, band Staccato blends Bollywood favourites, timeless melodies and regional charbusters.
Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At Odeum By Prism.
August 2 | Serilingampalle
A play showcasing conversations and banter between a Hyderabadi couple, Miya Biwi Ke Mantakha explores love, partnership and marital quirks.
Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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