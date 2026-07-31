What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6

Here's a list of shows and culinary experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Sticky situation

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Sticky situation

July 31 | Panjagutta

Forgotten by the world, Peter Parker faces a new powerful enemy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while navigating changes and his own physical evolution. The film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Brunch for besties

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Brunch for besties

August 2 | Somajiguda

Friendship Day Brunch invites you to experience delicious food and live entertainment with your best friends.

Prices start at `767. 12.30 pm. At Verandah - The Park.

3. Asian celebration

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Asian celebration

Sundays | HITEC City

Sakura Brunch blends elegant craftsmanship and bold flavours with signature dishes and a specially curated menu.

Prices start at `3,360. 12 pm & 2 pm. At KOKO.

4. For the soul

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
For the soul

August 2 | Banjara Hills

Join Aradhana Karhade Shastri and her students for a Hindustani classical baithak featuring soulful melodies.

Free entry. 6 pm. At Lamakaan.

5. Confession central

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Confession central

August 1 | Lakdikapul

I Am Worth It featuring Rajat Sood is a show filled with comical takes on romance and confessions from the comic’s personal life.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At FTCCI Hyderabad.

6. Music mania

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Music mania

August 1 | Jubilee Hills

Sounds of Mangli is where music meets magic as soulful melodies and heartfelt renditions are brought to life.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At Illuzion Club & Kitchen.

7. Laughing matter

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Laughing matter

August 1 | Lakdikapul

Daru Badnaam featuring Inder Sahani takes on a rollercoaster with a banter-filled set and storytelling that makes you laugh out loud.

Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.

8. Get groovy

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Get groovy

August 1 | Kondapur

Celebrate Friendship Day weekend with Ritviz, as he takes the stage for an evening of nostalgic and fan-favourite tunes.

Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.

9. Thali takeover

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Thali takeover

July 31 | Madhapur

Savour the best of Telugu cuisine, where bold regional flavours leave you wanting more.

Meal for two: `1,500++. 12 pm - 11 pm. At Kosta - Telugu Kitchen.

10. Local delights

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Local delights

July 31 | Financial District

Enjoy wholesome food and an ambient dining experience where traditional regional dishes takes centre stage.

Meal for two: `1,000++. 7.30 am - 11.30 pm. At Rasavihaar.

11. Seoul food

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Seoul food

July 31 | Jubilee Hills

Hiro’s Korean Food Festival invites you to partake in classics from the region, featuring hearty soups, dim sum and other crowd favourites.

Meal for two: `3,000++. 12.30 pm - 11.30 pm. At Hiro Bar & Kitchen.

12. Tunes unbound

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Tunes unbound

August 2 | Bairamalguda

Enjoy live instrumentation and sing along to classic anthems presented by Ram Miriyala.

Tickets start at `499. 8.30 pm. At Urban Mayabazar - Family Bar and Kitchen.

13. Good vibes only

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Good vibes onlykrukphoto.com

August 1 | Financial District

Bringing contemporary classics to life, band Staccato blends Bollywood favourites, timeless melodies and regional charbusters.

Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At Odeum By Prism.

14. Battle of wits

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 31 and August 6
Battle of wits

August 2 | Serilingampalle

A play showcasing conversations and banter between a Hyderabadi couple, Miya Biwi Ke Mantakha explores love, partnership and marital quirks.

Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.

Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com

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