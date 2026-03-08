Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre

Celebrate the season: music, comedy, and cricket light up the town
Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre

1. Vows and shadows

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Vows and shadows

March 6 | Punjagutta

The Bride! reimagines the Frankenstein legend in 1930s Chicago, where a lonely monster seeks a companion and revives a murdered woman. Starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Seasonal stereo

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Seasonal stereo

March 7 | Jubilee Hills

Celebrating the season, Basant Mix Vol 1 brings a vibrant mix of upbeat tracks, DJ sets and festive energy. Mix of colours, rhythms and high spirited dance vibes to the floor.

Tickets start at ₹499, 5 pm onwards. At Moonshine Project.

3. Feast mode on

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Feast mode on

On till March 19 | Jubilee Hills

Daawat brings a curated dining spread spotlighting rich flavours, festive plates and indulgent specials crafted for a celebratory culinary evening.

Tickets start at ₹1,322. 6 pm. At Rü - Craft Bar.

4. Laughs afterhours

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Laughs afterhours

March 7 | Gachibowli

Shridhar Venkataramana’s show Prime Time Jokes delivers crisp observation humour, tackling daily absurdities and social quirks with clever timing and relatability.

Tickets start at ₹399. 6 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

5. Thoughts gone wild

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Thoughts gone wild

March 8 | Gachibowli

In ImagiNesan, Nesan David turns everyday overthinking into punchlines, blending quirky storytelling and music that keep the laughs unpredictable.

Tickets start at ₹499. 4.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

6. Match day mania

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Match day mania

March 6 to 8 | HITEC City

The Bar presents Cricket Euphoria turning live screenings into a high energy social affair, pairing big screen cricket action with themed bites, drinks and game night drinks.

Prices start at ₹1,599. 12 pm onwards.

At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC.

7. Soft lights, softer notes

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Soft lights, softer notes

March 7 | Madhapur

An Evening of Sukoon with Utkarsh Sharma curates a calming musical experience filled with ghazals, acoustic melodies and poetic expression, designed for listeners seeking warmth, nostalgia and an unhurried night of soulful sound.

Tickets start at ₹4,720. 5.30 pm. At The Quorum.

8. Threads of memory

Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre
Threads of memory

March 8 | Banjara Hills

Dushala weaves an emotional narrative around identity, relationships and inherited silences through theatre. It unfolds through layered performance and intimate stagecraft.

Tickets start at ₹300. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Hyderabad
Events
things to do

Related Stories

No stories found.