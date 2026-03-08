Cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad: events from music to comedy and theatre

March 6 | Punjagutta
The Bride! reimagines the Frankenstein legend in 1930s Chicago, where a lonely monster seeks a companion and revives a murdered woman. Starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.
In theatres. Details: Online.
March 7 | Jubilee Hills
Celebrating the season, Basant Mix Vol 1 brings a vibrant mix of upbeat tracks, DJ sets and festive energy. Mix of colours, rhythms and high spirited dance vibes to the floor.
Tickets start at ₹499, 5 pm onwards. At Moonshine Project.
On till March 19 | Jubilee Hills
Daawat brings a curated dining spread spotlighting rich flavours, festive plates and indulgent specials crafted for a celebratory culinary evening.
Tickets start at ₹1,322. 6 pm. At Rü - Craft Bar.
March 7 | Gachibowli
Shridhar Venkataramana’s show Prime Time Jokes delivers crisp observation humour, tackling daily absurdities and social quirks with clever timing and relatability.
Tickets start at ₹399. 6 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
March 8 | Gachibowli
In ImagiNesan, Nesan David turns everyday overthinking into punchlines, blending quirky storytelling and music that keep the laughs unpredictable.
Tickets start at ₹499. 4.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
March 6 to 8 | HITEC City
The Bar presents Cricket Euphoria turning live screenings into a high energy social affair, pairing big screen cricket action with themed bites, drinks and game night drinks.
Prices start at ₹1,599. 12 pm onwards.
At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC.
March 7 | Madhapur
An Evening of Sukoon with Utkarsh Sharma curates a calming musical experience filled with ghazals, acoustic melodies and poetic expression, designed for listeners seeking warmth, nostalgia and an unhurried night of soulful sound.
Tickets start at ₹4,720. 5.30 pm. At The Quorum.
March 8 | Banjara Hills
Dushala weaves an emotional narrative around identity, relationships and inherited silences through theatre. It unfolds through layered performance and intimate stagecraft.
Tickets start at ₹300. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.
