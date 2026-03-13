Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead

March 13 | Punjagutta
Starring Mark Fischbach and Caroline Kaplan, Iron Lung is a claustrophobic sci-fi horror where a prisoner pilots a tiny submarine into a mysterious ocean of blood after humanity’s stars and planets vanish. This film searches for answers in a terrifying, one-way mission.
In theatres. Details: Online.
March 15 | Gachibowli
HVMZA Kavyee takes over town with electrifying sets, blending clubbing beats, driving drops and dance energy for a late-night showcase built for festival-style partying.
Tickets start at ₹799. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
March 14 | Banjara Hills
A hilarious domestic mix-up — Udhaar Ka Pati — tells the chaotic tale of a borrowed husband. Full of misunderstanding and comic revelations, the play is a lively stage comedy about relationships and reputation.
Prices start at ₹300. 7.30 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.
March 22 | HITEC City
Find yourself grooving alongside Shiv Menon who performs timeless classics and modern anthems at Sunday Sing Along. An evening of melodies where the crowd joins in.
Tickets start at ₹249. 8 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe.
March 21 | Gachibowli
Grammy-nominated electronic duo Camelphat headline a massive night of melodic techno and deep house, turning the city into a high-energy dance floor with immersive visuals and basslines.
Tickets start at ₹499. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
March 13 | Gachibowli
In Ungrateful, Vineeth Srinivasan mines life’s awkward truths and everyday disappointments for laughs. The set blends observations with storytelling in a show that flips complaints into comedy.
Tickets start at ₹499,7.30 pm onwards. At The Comedy Theatre.
March 13 to 15 | Kukatpally
Jashn-e-Hyderabad honours a cultural spirit to town with delicious food, music and festive experiences that brings together local flavours, performances and a community feeling.
Entry free. 3.30 pm onwards. At Nexus Hyderabad Mall.
March 14 | Film Nagar
B.Tech to Bewars by Prasad Burri turns college life into comedic gold, following the journey from college days to adulthood. The show is packed with relatable nostalgia and the absurd wrists of post student life absurdities.
Tickets start at ₹199. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community.
March 14 | Gachibowli
In Abhijeet Ganguly Live, the comedian turns marriage, adulthood and life in his 30s into sharp humour. The show delivers witty takes on relationships, expectations and everyday chaos.
Tickets start at ₹699. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
March 14 | Gachibowli
Go Watch Manoj Live ft Manoj Prabakar brings an evening of quick wit and playful storytelling as the comic riffs on everyday absurdities, awkward encounters and the strange logic of modern life.
Tickets at ₹399. 4.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
March 21 | Gachibowli
Daniel Fernandes blends thoughtful narration with sharp punchlines in his show Do You Know Who I Am? The set unpacks family, identity and the emotional baggage we carry — equally hilarious and reflective.
Tickets start at ₹799. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
