Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead

Dive into hyderabad’s vibrant events: comedy, music, and more await

1. Terror below

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Terror below

March 13 | Punjagutta

Starring Mark Fischbach and Caroline Kaplan, Iron Lung is a claustrophobic sci-fi horror where a prisoner pilots a tiny submarine into a mysterious ocean of blood after humanity’s stars and planets vanish. This film searches for answers in a terrifying, one-way mission.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Dancefloor voltage

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Dancefloor voltage

March 15 | Gachibowli

HVMZA Kavyee takes over town with electrifying sets, blending clubbing beats, driving drops and dance energy for a late-night showcase built for festival-style partying.

Tickets start at ₹799. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.

3. Rental romance

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Rental romance

March 14 | Banjara Hills

A hilarious domestic mix-up — Udhaar Ka Pati — tells the chaotic tale of a borrowed husband. Full of misunderstanding and comic revelations, the play is a lively stage comedy about relationships and reputation.

Prices start at ₹300. 7.30 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.

4. Feel the lyrics

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Feel the lyrics

March 22 | HITEC City

Find yourself grooving alongside Shiv Menon who performs timeless classics and modern anthems at Sunday Sing Along. An evening of melodies where the crowd joins in.

Tickets start at ₹249. 8 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe.

5. Techno tunes

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Techno tunes

March 21 | Gachibowli

Grammy-nominated electronic duo Camelphat headline a massive night of melodic techno and deep house, turning the city into a high-energy dance floor with immersive visuals and basslines.

Tickets start at ₹499. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.

6. Comebacks & confessions

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Comebacks & confessions

March 13 | Gachibowli

In Ungrateful, Vineeth Srinivasan mines life’s awkward truths and everyday disappointments for laughs. The set blends observations with storytelling in a show that flips complaints into comedy.

Tickets start at ₹499,7.30 pm onwards. At The Comedy Theatre.

7. City in celebration

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
City in celebration

March 13 to 15 | Kukatpally

Jashn-e-Hyderabad honours a cultural spirit to town with delicious food, music and festive experiences that brings together local flavours, performances and a community feeling.

Entry free. 3.30 pm onwards. At Nexus Hyderabad Mall.

8. Campus chaos

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Campus chaos

March 14 | Film Nagar

B.Tech to Bewars by Prasad Burri turns college life into comedic gold, following the journey from college days to adulthood. The show is packed with relatable nostalgia and the absurd wrists of post student life absurdities.

Tickets start at ₹199. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community.

9. Domestic dispatches

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Campus chaos

March 14 | Gachibowli

In Abhijeet Ganguly Live, the comedian turns marriage, adulthood and life in his 30s into sharp humour. The show delivers witty takes on relationships, expectations and everyday chaos.

Tickets start at ₹699. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

10. Jokes unplugged

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Jokes unplugged

March 14 | Gachibowli

Go Watch Manoj Live ft Manoj Prabakar brings an evening of quick wit and playful storytelling as the comic riffs on everyday absurdities, awkward encounters and the strange logic of modern life.

Tickets at ₹399. 4.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

11. Identity crisis club

Fun events to attend in Hyderabad for the week ahead
Identity crisis club

March 21 | Gachibowli

Daniel Fernandes blends thoughtful narration with sharp punchlines in his show Do You Know Who I Am? The set unpacks family, identity and the emotional baggage we carry — equally hilarious and reflective.

Tickets start at ₹799. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Hyderabad
Events
things to do