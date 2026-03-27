A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad

Discover the city's vibrant week: from comedy to concerts
A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad

1. Big heart energy

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Big heart energy

March 27 | Punjagutta

Happy Raj is an upcoming Tamil language romantic comedy — an easy watch on the surface, but with moments that make you laugh. Directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian, starring G.V. Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Cult chaos, live version

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Cult chaos, live version

March 28 | Madhapur

If you know the madness, you know the vibe — Jathiratnalu brings all that loud, chaotic humour into a live setting that thrives on audience energy.

Tickets start at ₹249. 9 pm. At The Street.

3. Punchlines with a soundtrack

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Punchlines with a soundtrack

March 27 | Film Nagar

Humour meets melodies in A Musical Stand-Up Comedy Night with Sushma Chitta, where jokes slip into songs and the format keeps shifting just when you think you’ve got it figured out.

Tickets start at ₹100. 7 pm. At Align Hub by Padmaja Penmetsa.

4. Slow sundays

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Slow sundays

March 29 onwards | Banjara Hills

Think long tables, easy conversations, and a pace that doesn’t rush at Tre-Forni Restaurant and Bar — that’s the mood Sundays The Italian Way settles into without trying too hard.

Prices start at ₹4,239. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Park Hyatt.

5. No breaks on beats

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
No breaks on beats

April 2 | Gachibowli

This one’s a full immersion — Black Coffee Live pulls you into a steady, hypnotic rhythm where the night just stretches on, one seamless drop after another.

Tickets start at ₹1,999. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.

6. Loud alt nights

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Loud alt nights

March 28 | Madhapur

A little gritty, a little immersive — Threeory Band Live builds its sound layer by layer, pulling you into something that feels bigger by the end of the set.

Tickets start at ₹199. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.

7. Definitely funny

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Definitely funny

March 29 | Gachibowli

Observational, sharp, and just a little too real — Nearly Nice Guy by Saikiran sits in that sweet spot where you’re laughing and low-key rethinking your own life.

Tickets start at ₹799. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. No setlists, just vibes

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
No setlists, just vibes

March 27 | Jubilee Hills

Nothing too structured here — Friday Regional Live ft. Band El Taxdi leans into the moment, with live improvisation and a set that evolves with the room.

Tickets start at ₹1,000. 8 pm. At Vault Brewery.

9. Sonic nights

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Sonic nights

Get ready for an electrifying night with Ram Miryala, one of the most celebrated voices in Telugu music. Experience live performances, chart-topping hits, and an unforgettable atmosphere. Perfect for music lovers and fans seeking an immersive concert experience. A good time thats worth grabbing your friends to enjoy an unforgettable night of live entertainment, energy, and pure musical magic!

Tickets at ₹299.March 27, 8 pm.

At Kingdome Klub & Kitchen, Financial District.

10. Legacy in tunes

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Legacy in tunes

Celebrate five decades of musical brilliance with Ilaiyaraaja, one of India’s most iconic composers, in a grand live concert. Experience timeless melodies from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada cinema as this special event honours his enduring legacy. Enjoy an evening of extraordinary compositions, with both seated and standing arrangements in a family‑friendly setting. Join music lovers for an unforgettable tribute to a legend!

Tickets at ₹1,499. March 29,7 pm.

At Gachibowli Stadium, Gachibowli.

11. Shaadi feels

A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad
Shaadi feels

Step into a night of pure celebration at Fake Sangeet, a unique party experience where the energy of a traditional sangeet meets modern beats and club vibes. DJ Sukhbir Singh will spin a dynamic mix of Hindi, Punjabi, and international tracks to keep the dance floor alive all night. Dress up in festive attire, bring your friends, and immerse yourself in vibrant lighting, electrifying music, and endless entertainment.

Tickets at ₹943. March 29, 7pm.

At The Quorum Hyderabad, Hitech City.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Hyderabad
Events
listings

Related Stories

No stories found.