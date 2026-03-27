A weekly list of enjoyable events in Hyderabad

March 27 | Punjagutta
Happy Raj is an upcoming Tamil language romantic comedy — an easy watch on the surface, but with moments that make you laugh. Directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian, starring G.V. Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya
In theatres. Details: Online.
March 28 | Madhapur
If you know the madness, you know the vibe — Jathiratnalu brings all that loud, chaotic humour into a live setting that thrives on audience energy.
Tickets start at ₹249. 9 pm. At The Street.
March 27 | Film Nagar
Humour meets melodies in A Musical Stand-Up Comedy Night with Sushma Chitta, where jokes slip into songs and the format keeps shifting just when you think you’ve got it figured out.
Tickets start at ₹100. 7 pm. At Align Hub by Padmaja Penmetsa.
March 29 onwards | Banjara Hills
Think long tables, easy conversations, and a pace that doesn’t rush at Tre-Forni Restaurant and Bar — that’s the mood Sundays The Italian Way settles into without trying too hard.
Prices start at ₹4,239. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Park Hyatt.
April 2 | Gachibowli
This one’s a full immersion — Black Coffee Live pulls you into a steady, hypnotic rhythm where the night just stretches on, one seamless drop after another.
Tickets start at ₹1,999. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
March 28 | Madhapur
A little gritty, a little immersive — Threeory Band Live builds its sound layer by layer, pulling you into something that feels bigger by the end of the set.
Tickets start at ₹199. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.
March 29 | Gachibowli
Observational, sharp, and just a little too real — Nearly Nice Guy by Saikiran sits in that sweet spot where you’re laughing and low-key rethinking your own life.
Tickets start at ₹799. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
March 27 | Jubilee Hills
Nothing too structured here — Friday Regional Live ft. Band El Taxdi leans into the moment, with live improvisation and a set that evolves with the room.
Tickets start at ₹1,000. 8 pm. At Vault Brewery.
Get ready for an electrifying night with Ram Miryala, one of the most celebrated voices in Telugu music. Experience live performances, chart-topping hits, and an unforgettable atmosphere. Perfect for music lovers and fans seeking an immersive concert experience. A good time thats worth grabbing your friends to enjoy an unforgettable night of live entertainment, energy, and pure musical magic!
Tickets at ₹299.March 27, 8 pm.
At Kingdome Klub & Kitchen, Financial District.
Celebrate five decades of musical brilliance with Ilaiyaraaja, one of India’s most iconic composers, in a grand live concert. Experience timeless melodies from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada cinema as this special event honours his enduring legacy. Enjoy an evening of extraordinary compositions, with both seated and standing arrangements in a family‑friendly setting. Join music lovers for an unforgettable tribute to a legend!
Tickets at ₹1,499. March 29,7 pm.
At Gachibowli Stadium, Gachibowli.
Step into a night of pure celebration at Fake Sangeet, a unique party experience where the energy of a traditional sangeet meets modern beats and club vibes. DJ Sukhbir Singh will spin a dynamic mix of Hindi, Punjabi, and international tracks to keep the dance floor alive all night. Dress up in festive attire, bring your friends, and immerse yourself in vibrant lighting, electrifying music, and endless entertainment.
Tickets at ₹943. March 29, 7pm.
At The Quorum Hyderabad, Hitech City.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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