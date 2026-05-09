Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad

Spoken word, live bands, big-ticket comics and curated culinary experiences line up across the city, offering something for every mood this weekend in Hyderabad
Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad

1. The fleece files

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
The fleece files

May 8 | Panjagutta

The Sheep Detectives is a mystery-comedy centered around a flock of sheep intent on unraveling the suspicious death of their shepherd. Quirky, witty, and delightfully whimsical, it stars Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson.

In theatres. Details: Online

2. Legacy in verse

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
Legacy in verse

May 8 | Banjara Hills

Remembering Tagore celebrates the life and work of Rabindranath Tagore with an evening of music, dance, and enriching discourse.

Entry Free. 6.30 pm. At Lamakaan.

3. Verbal canvas

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
Verbal canvas

May 10 | Basheer Bagh

Rajkumari by Nayab Midha promises some laughter, a few tears, and intimate introspection, with evocative spoken word that’s bound to leave a lasting impact.

Tickets start at ₹999. 6 pm. At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

4. Quirk fest

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
Quirk fest

May 10 | HITEC City

Biswa Kalyan Rath’s unique style and eccentric delivery come together in Inventions, with witty takes and his trademark deadpan storytelling that audiences have grown to love over the years.

Tickets start at ₹1,499. 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.

5. Sound of the soul

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
Sound of the soul

May 9 | Jubilee Hills

From viral melodies to soulful renditions, Yasaswi Kondepudi delivers an immersive musical performance rooted in authenticity, leaving you enchanted long after the final note.

Tickets start at ₹299. 8 pm. At Illuzion Club and Kitchen.

6. Precision plates

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
Precision plates

May 8 & 9 | Banjara Hills

Crafted with passion and precision, Modern Japanese Cuisine showcases the perfect balance between indulgence and technique through a specially curated dining moment.

Prices start at ₹2,999. At The Leela Hyderabad.

7. Gag factory

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
Gag factory

May 9 | Gachibowli

With refreshing takes on everyday situations, Shubham Pujari’s Rock Bottom is an effortless blend of punchlines and relatability that leaves you wanting more.

Tickets start at ₹399. 6 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. A musical affair

Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad
A musical affair

May 9 | Kokapet

Band El Taxidi captures the night by weaving their instrumental prowess and unique regional sound to create an immersive experience.

Tickets start at ₹499. 9.30 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar & Kitchen.

(Story written by Anika Gomez)

X: @indulgexpress

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