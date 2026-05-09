Weekend event guide: comedy, concerts and culinary experiences across Hyderabad

May 8 | Panjagutta
The Sheep Detectives is a mystery-comedy centered around a flock of sheep intent on unraveling the suspicious death of their shepherd. Quirky, witty, and delightfully whimsical, it stars Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson.
In theatres. Details: Online
May 8 | Banjara Hills
Remembering Tagore celebrates the life and work of Rabindranath Tagore with an evening of music, dance, and enriching discourse.
Entry Free. 6.30 pm. At Lamakaan.
May 10 | Basheer Bagh
Rajkumari by Nayab Midha promises some laughter, a few tears, and intimate introspection, with evocative spoken word that’s bound to leave a lasting impact.
Tickets start at ₹999. 6 pm. At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
May 10 | HITEC City
Biswa Kalyan Rath’s unique style and eccentric delivery come together in Inventions, with witty takes and his trademark deadpan storytelling that audiences have grown to love over the years.
Tickets start at ₹1,499. 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
May 9 | Jubilee Hills
From viral melodies to soulful renditions, Yasaswi Kondepudi delivers an immersive musical performance rooted in authenticity, leaving you enchanted long after the final note.
Tickets start at ₹299. 8 pm. At Illuzion Club and Kitchen.
May 8 & 9 | Banjara Hills
Crafted with passion and precision, Modern Japanese Cuisine showcases the perfect balance between indulgence and technique through a specially curated dining moment.
Prices start at ₹2,999. At The Leela Hyderabad.
May 9 | Gachibowli
With refreshing takes on everyday situations, Shubham Pujari’s Rock Bottom is an effortless blend of punchlines and relatability that leaves you wanting more.
Tickets start at ₹399. 6 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
May 9 | Kokapet
Band El Taxidi captures the night by weaving their instrumental prowess and unique regional sound to create an immersive experience.
Tickets start at ₹499. 9.30 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar & Kitchen.
(Story written by Anika Gomez)
X: @indulgexpress
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