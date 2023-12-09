'Nordic Christmas Village' comes to Century Club in Kochi

Christmas is always a one-month celebration, and it does start early. This year, there is a unique offering: the Nordic Christmas Village at the Century Club in Vennala. As the name says, the celebrations here come from Scandinavia, thanks to support from the Finland Embassy.

Book your tickets and engage in traditional Nordic activities, taste traditional delicacies, get involved in competitions and attend workshops at the Nordic Christmas Village organised by Kochibeez, a group of seven working women. The Kochibeez members, from different walks of life, met three years ago, and have been working on this project for the past two months.

“All of us used to travel around the world and wanted to do something in Kochi together. We thought of bringing a Nordic Christmas to the city,” says Labby George, an IT professional, who is the project manager of Kochibeez.

The president of Kochibeez, Sheeba Varghees, who owns the Faerie Boutique at Convent Junction, says, “In foreign countries, people celebrate Christmas together as a family. We wanted to give the same taste to Kochiites.”

The Nordic Christmas Village brings the frozen barn, Yule goat, Northern Lights, and many more such specialties from countries like Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland. It also provides horse rides, family pictures with Santa, a snow globe and a wishing chair. Also, pre-booked and spot competitions are part of the installation, and the gifts and prizes for each event are sponsored by the Finland Embassy.

It will be an experience to try some of the Nordic food items like Norwegian meatballs, Lihapiirakka, Danish rice pudding, and saffranskaka. Workshops on clay modelling, bottle art, t-shirt painting, shoe painting, etc., will also be held at the Christmas village.

