One Page Spotlight, the social and professional networking site for creators and entertainment professionals is all set to host a 60-minute online concert on April 22 featuring 40 musicians from six countries including five Grammy Award winners. It will stream live through multiple official handles of the associating partners.



The music will feature performances by artistes and musicians across 13 cities of the world where they will be performing from their homes, expressing solidarity with the global lockdown and fight against COVID-19 by promoting Stay Home Stay Safe initiatives.



“The idea behind this concert is to spread awareness and appreciation for the Earth's environment which serves as a conscious reminder of how fragile our planet is and how important it is to protect it. The current situation has threatened the livelihood of people, species and ecosystems. We are calling everyone around the globe to rise up and come together and act to make positive and sustainable changes to protect our planet,” says Ricky Kej, a Grammy-winning American composer, music producer and environmentalist.



The artistes’ ensemble also includes Senegalese singer Baaba Maal (Senegal), Grammy winner Laura Dickenson (LA), amd singer, songwriter Lonnie Park (New York, USA) among others.



The concert will be live streaming on two time slots, 8 pm IST and 8 pm EST catering to the global audience who can view the concert through the official social media handles [Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube] of WHO, WWF, Earth Day Network, UNFCCC, UNCCD, UNICEF and also at the official handle of One Page Spotlight. More information about the event is available at www.onepagespotlight.com