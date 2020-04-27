Art from Heart, an online exhibition brings to you a wonderful collection of artworks by some of the best artists of our times. Organised by The Lexicon Art and Round Table India, the exposition aims at contributing towards the fight against Covid-19.

Check out the artwork by city-based sculpture and painter Swati Pasari, who is offering a discount of 25 per cent on each of the art pieces on sale. 25 percent of the remuneration from her artworks will go as a fund to cope up with the current scenario posed by this pandemic.

Date: 27th to 30th April, 2020

Available on Zoom

ID: 803 032 7953

Password: ARTLAPD27