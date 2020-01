Skinny Mo's Jazz Club is all ready to present one of the most talented homegrown singers, Sonia Saigal along with keyboardist Harmeet Singh Manseta. Kick start the new year with a beautiful jazz night where these musicians will be accompanied by Sourav Ghosh on drums and Aakash Ganguly on bass.

When: January 4, 8 pm onwards

Where: Skinny Mo's Jazz Club, 91 Manohar Pukur Road.