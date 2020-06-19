Though love for parents is not restricted to a single day, a special day for the special persons in our lives does make a difference. Father's Day too is one such occasion when you can go that extra mile to make your dad feel special. To make your job easier JW Marriott Kolkata has come to your rescue with an exclusively curated table brunch for you to come and cherish your heroes with delectable food and warmth at the hotel.

Sweet nothings on offer on Father's Day at JW Marriott Kolkata

The specially crafted brunch will be available as a set menu at the property’s all-day dining, JW Kitchen on June 21 and guests can treat their dads to a scrumptious spread that will be served on the table. The hotel will maintain the highest standards of hygiene and sanitisation at every step of preparing and serving the food, ensuring complete safety for the patrons.

Sweet nothings on offer on Father's Day at JW Marriott Kolkata

There's also an eclectic Father’s Day delivery menu offering a range of sweet delicacies such as Mango Baileys Entremets, Raspberry & Chocolate gateaux, Praline Success (Salted Caramel, Almond & Orange) and Fruits of Heaven (Sherry soaked fruits with fresh cream) cakes, and exquisite boxes of chocolate bonbons, which come in Whisky, Salted and Fruit flavours.

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: Sunday, June 21, 12.30 - 3.30 pm

Price: Rs 999 A.I. per person

For a contactless delivery call on 9007062262

Minimum Order Amount: Rs 1000