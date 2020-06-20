Legendary classical vocalist Rashid Khan inspired Setu Vandanam, a one-of-a-kind virtual global music festival that will be followed up with the release of an album, Tunes of the Earth featuring 21 artistes for 21 minutes on June 21.

Initiated by Ustad Rashid Khan's academy, The Fifth Note Global Centre of Excellence, this digital music festival will see participation from renowned classical artistes including Unmesh Banerjee, Om Bongane, Shakir Khan and Deepak Aurora.

Rashid Khan

The Fifth Note Global Centre of Excellence (TFN) is a finishing school for performers where the traditional teaching method is showcased in a modern way in order to maintain the heritage wealth of art.

The academy is, in fact, on a par with the changing times and uses technology to reach out to the youth, to make classical music more appealing to today's generation.

This digital music fest too will see musicians and artistes from different countries coming forward and collaborating to create a global fusion of classical strains.

You can watch the concert at:

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCYBPxwwhWGfIcoDJ3p_ 6V7Q