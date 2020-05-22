This Eid get your tastebuds treated to some really lip-smacking dishes curated especially for you by the skilled chefs of Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

This year the renowned hotel has a wide array of lip-smacking dishes for you to choose from including chicken rezala, mutton korma, mutton haleem, choices of biriyani (Veg &Non veg), rabri, gulab jamum, firni among others. Let us fill your lockdown with Shahi taste. All the protocols of food safety and hygiene are being strictly followed including contactless delivery.

The fare is on till May 27 and you can order between 11 am-11 pm.

The approx cost of a meal for two is Rs 400.