JW Marriott Kolkata is all set to make your Poila Baisakh an exquisite one, with live music featuring none other than the maestro Rupankar Bagchi for a melodious evening. The Poila Baisakh musical evening will bring to the city enthusiasts and music lovers an evening of soulful performance, while they treat themselves to a delectable grand buffet curated by the in-house chefs.

When: April 13, 7:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 2,199 AI (with Unlimited Premium Beverages)

Venue - Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott Kolkata

For reservations: +91 33 6633 0000.

