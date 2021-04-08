Poila Baisakh special: Spend a soulful night with Rupankar Bagchi at JW Marriott Kolkata
JW Marriott Kolkata is all set to make your Poila Baisakh an exquisite one, with live music featuring none other than the maestro Rupankar Bagchi for a melodious evening. The Poila Baisakh musical evening will bring to the city enthusiasts and music lovers an evening of soulful performance, while they treat themselves to a delectable grand buffet curated by the in-house chefs.
When: April 13, 7:30 pm onwards
Price: Rs 2,199 AI (with Unlimited Premium Beverages)
Venue - Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott Kolkata
For reservations: +91 33 6633 0000.
