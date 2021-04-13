The Live Art Session at Tribe Café in Golpark was a riot of colours with city artists unleashing their creativity.

The Live Art Session created a platform where captivating abstract and art compositions which was brought to life with a focus on various colours and sketches. Through this live demonstration and hands-on experience, Tribe Cafe designed an atmosphere for the artists and its patrons where they could discover new possibilities with art.

The occasion witnessed the esteemed presence of Raju Raman, presently the Program Consultant to Victoria Memorial Hall and Anindya Banerjee, renowned Sarodia along with Shilpa Chakraborty, Sanjay Roy Chowdhury and Pinaki Ranjan Ghosh, the co-founders of Tribe Cafe. The six artists who participated were Debkumar Mitra, Anupama Dey, Arpita Chatterjee, Ruma Banerjee, Sujata Dey and Arpita Dasgupta.

“We are really excited to introduce this collaborative and innovative Live Art Session for audiences of all age groups. It’s an opportunity to expand these experiences into the community in new ways, and we look forward to developing new partnerships in the near future,” said the co-founders.