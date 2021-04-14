Celebrating the new year, Grand Market Pavilion lays out a special Poila

Baisakh spread with dishes that capture the essence of Bengal. Authentic

delicacies slow simmered with love from age-old recipes handed down through

generations will surely make you indulge in the aromatic flavours of this region.



This flavorful experience has been planned with their WeAssure protocols, keeping the patrons' well being in mind.



The festive buffet will include dishes such as Tandoori Sorshe Pomfret,

Deemer Devil, Chennar Paturi, Chingri Malai Kari, Potoler Dorma Dhokar

Dalna,Mangsher Daak Banglow, Gondhoraj Diye Murghir Kosha, Ammer Chop to name a few.

Price for buffet per person at GMP: Rs 2,150

Buffet lunch and dinner available on April 14 and 15