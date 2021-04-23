If you don't feel like cooking this Ramadan or you want to have a taste of authentic light Iftar meals to break your Roza along with your friends, you can safely head straight to Kenilworth Hotel. The renowned address is organising specially curated Iftar party menus for this whole month of Ramadan.

Keeping the weather and the pandemic in mind, the hotel has come up with exquisite and lightly-spiced Iftari menus that you can enjoy within the safe confines of its well-sanitised premises.

Iftar menus at Kenilworth Hotel

What more, the menu will be customised according to the patrons' requirements and the delicacies include their much-popular signature preparations like Assorted Pakora, Pantaras, Mutton Shammi Kebabs, Lohari Gosht, Khuska Pulao, Mutton Halim, Finni, Shahi Tukda etc.

On till the end of Ramadan month.

Minimum people to host this event: 5

Starting rate - Rs 7,495 AI