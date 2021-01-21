Kolkata's only address for delectable pies, The Pie House, is celebrating The Pie Week till January 26. The smug diner perched on a Golf Green alley is offering some mouth-watering pie options in both savoury and sweet sections of the menu.

There will also be interesting cultural events every evening filled with music, food and laughter. Besides, you also get a 20 per cent flat discount on all foods ordered during this week.

The offerings at The Pie House

You can surely try their Hungarian Chicken Pie, Scotch Pie and Grilled Wings apart from the all-time favourite Shepherd's Pie.

The festival is on till January 26.

Where: 8/7 Bijoygarh, Golfgreen, Kolkata - 32

Timings: 2 pm to midnight

Price starts at Rs 200