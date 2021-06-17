This Father’s Day, unleash the gluttons in you and your dad and enjoy specially curated Father’s Day that ITC Hotels will reach you at your doorstep this weekend.

Whether biryanis, chaats, or desserts, they have you covered. You can select from their Biryani & Pulao Collection and dig into the timeless flavours of Kathal Pulao, Nimona Mirch Pulao or Chemmeen and

Bibi Ka Murgh pulao.

Father's day offering by ITC Hotels

There's Weekend Binge too that provides an exciting menu apt for brunch or a special evening. The menu has classics like Paneer Khurchan, Vegetable Jalfreizi, Kunni Dal, Dahi Gujia, Meen Varuval or Chef’s Highlights Cheese & Peppercorn Calazone, Aspara Tempura Uramaki, Olive Focaccia or flavours from the World Kitchen Chilli Bean Tofu, Thai Red Fish Curry, Vegetable Fricasse. The desserts are a big draw and include Tiramisu, Kesari Phirni, Rasmalai, Berry Yogurt Granola, Tropical Fruit Pastry among others.





But if you want to venture out for a Father's Day Brunch this Sunday then head straight to Grand Market Pavilion for a sumptuous buffet or Italian fine diner Ottimo for a six-course gourmet meal.

Weekend Binge will set you back by Rs 2,500 ++ for two. (You can order between June 18 and June 20)



Grand Market Pavilion

When: June 20, 1-3:30 pm

Price: Buffet Rs 2,150++ per guest



Ottimo

When: June 20, 1-3:30 pm

Meal for one: Rs 2450++



For Reservations and Further Details Call 033 44464646