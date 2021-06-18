Celebrity yoga trainer and founder of Yog Love, Ira Trivedi is organising Being Yoga 2.0, a festival around the theme #GetBetterTogether. The all-day live event will raise funds for Covid-19 relief and will start on June 20 from 8 in the morning.

Ira Trivedi

Many renowned yoga experts will be imparting training including H.R. Nagendra, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru. There will also be Padma Shri Father Joe, an Iyenger teacher besides Hollywood's favourite yoga trainer Eddie Stern.

Details available on Trivedi's Facebook page