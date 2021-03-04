India’s biggest mystic music festival, Ruhaniyat, is back in a new avatar.

Over the years, Ruhaniyat festival has been crisscrossing various musical streams featuring solos, group presentations, specially curated global productions that melded boundaries and created musical bridges.

Parvathy Baul

Digital Ruhaniyat concert in Kolkata will be presented on March 6, 6 pm onward and will showcase a wide range of artistes. After Kolkata, it will be held in Delhi (7th March) featuring baul music by Parvathy Baul (West Bengal), a bridge across sand dunes by Sawan Khan & group (Rajasthan) among others. Following Delhi, the festival will be held in other cities including Ahmedabad (13th March), Bengaluru (14th March), Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. In Mumbai, Ruhaniyat will be presented in Hybrid format (Virtual and limited live audience).

Tickets available on bookmyshow.