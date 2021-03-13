Cosy lounge bar Raize The Bar in Sector V is hosting a sizzler festival called Cosmic Cuisine of Sizzlers Festival from till March 31 that offers a lavish spread of 22 sizzling sizzlers including an array of vegetarian options. The restaurant has introduced a whole new sizzler menu inspired by the ones available in different states of India and abroad.

Vegetarians can enjoy the perfectly grilled cottage cheese and pepper steak or dig into the corn, potato and jalapeno steak served with basil pesto sauce. The non-vegetarian fare includes pot roast chicken with mushroom pepper sauce, lamb leg with rosemary and grilled pork chops with traditional barbeque sauce.

Price for two: Rs 900 ++

Available all day from noon to 12:30 am