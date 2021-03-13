If you have been missing the proscenium then head straight to Tapan Theatre today evening to watch Jadi Ekbar by Behala Batayan group.

Scripted by Debapratim Dasgupta and directed by Nabakumar Banerjee, the play tells the tell of the dubbing and double actors in the industry who never get their due recognition despite the risk they undertake. The play stars

Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Devlina Kumar, Indrasish Roy, Priyanka Rati Pal, Kasturi Chakraborty & Raktim Goswami in the lead

It will be staged on March 13 at Tapan Theatre at 6:30 pm