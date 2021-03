Buy from an exquisite range of weaves, crafts, handwoven, saris, dupattas, apparel, bags and jewellery at an exhibition organised by Crafts Council of West Bengal. Named Baishakhi, the exhibition will be on at Artisana from Monday till April 14.

When: March 15 to April 14, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm

13, Chowringhee Terrace. www.artisanaccwb.org.in