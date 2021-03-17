Birla Academy of Art & Culture to organise The Eye Within from March 20. The exhibition will showcase treasures from BAAC International Collection, an assemblage of cross-generational art and archival articulations. Curation and Scenography have been done by Mukherjee. P.

Suzanne Benton

When: From March 20, 6:30 pm till May 19, 3-8 pm

(View closed on March 28, April 15 and May 1 apart from Mondays)

Where: Sarala Birla Gallery, Birla Academy of Art & Culture