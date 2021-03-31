Have an eggilicious time at Hyatt Regency Kolkata's Waterside Cafe this Easter with a joyous spread. Dig into the spectacular Sunday Brunch buffet at Waterside Café, where the elaborate range of dishes is sure to make your weekend fulfilling.

Choose from the wide selection in the salad menu ranging from Roast Beef Cheeks, Root Vegetable Salad, Chopped Salad with Quail Eggs, and Coconut Poached Chicken Salad. Or try from their Mezze, Sushi, carving menu and cheese board while you savour the grills and wraps.

Easter spread at Hyatt Regency Kolkata's Waterside Cafe

The mains include Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Beets, Mushroom Ragu and Polenta Egg Bake, Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits, Super Loaded Sweet Potatoes among others.

End on a sweet note with Easter carrot cake, Easter egg entremets, Bunny cake, Orio cheesecake, Rocky Road Fudge, Prinsesstarta, Easter Mona cake, Black Dress Chocolate Cake, Easter Pavlov.



When: Sunday, April 4, 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Where: Waterside Cafe, Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Price: 1699 +taxes (without alcohol) INR 1000 all-inclusive top-up for beverages