Avant-garde filmmaker Ritoparno Ghosh and his legacy is worth cherishing and though we don’t need a day to remind us all of the greatness of the Chokherbali director, May 30 is marked in red in all film aficionado’s calendar. On this day to commemorate Ghosh, SPCkraft, an interdisciplinary arts collective, is organizing a digital art project - Chironton Ritu.

To be aired on the Facebook page of the organizers, the session will see readings from his writings, stills of his films and of course memory bytes of a few luminaries shall sum up this memorial designed by the members of the collective. The event shall feature actor Indroneil Sengupta, veteran music composer Debojyoti Mishra, vocalists Shubhamita Banerjee and Rupankar Bagchi and actor Sumantra Mukherjee sharing their stories of association with Rituparno Ghosh apart from other artistic performances. "This is a homage to an artist who liberated us through his medium, shocked our senses, wrote new rules for the box office and revitalized the idea of gender in cinema", signed off Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, the brain behind SPCkraft.

What : Chironton Ritu

Date : 30th May, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. onwards

Platform : Facebook page of SPCkraft