Chair Poetry Evenings 2021 kicks off tomorrow brings a host of award-winning poets

The fourth edition of Chair Poetry Evenings 2021, Kolkata’s international poetry festival will delight poetry lovers with a rich lineup. The event that will be streamed online on the organization’s social media handles from Nov 21 to 24, will have prominent literary figures from countries like the USA, UK, Lithuania, Brazil, Sudan, France and India. This year’s line-up includes writer and poet Farrukh Dhondy, Pulitzer prize winner Forrest Gander, Chaitali Chattopadhyay, Gayatri Majumdar and many others.

What: Chair Poetry Evenings 2021

When: From November 21 to 24, 2021 between 6 to 7pm.

Where: Youtube and Facebook