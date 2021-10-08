Nikhil Chinapa to perform live at M Bar Kitchen in Kolkata

Celebrity DJ and anchor Nikhil Chinapa will kick off a musical storm at M Bar Kitchen on Park Street. The artiste who is known in the circuit for his edgy sets and electrifying stage presence will enthral the audience all evening. So start your festive weekend with a high dose of music.

What: Live Performance by Nikhil Chinapa

When: October 10, 7pm onwards

Where: M Bar Kitchen

Details: 83340 78686