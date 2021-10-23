Kolkata band, Morphine, to perform live at Raize The Bar tomorrow

Kolkata-based alternative rock band Morphine will be performing live at Raize The Bar in Salt Lake Sector V. With Nilanjan Maitra on vocals, Sushovan Das on drums, Bikash Das on bass and Gautam Golder on guitar, the quartet will make it an evening to remember with their special playlist. Morphine has already created waves with the performances at popular watering holes like Hard Rock Cafe, Nocturne, Scrapyard, Wafira and Brewhive and they are all set to rock Sector V this Sunday.

What: Morphine live at Raize The Bar

When: October 24, 6pm onwards