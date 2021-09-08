Moheen Ekhon O Bandhura to launch their new album at TopCat CCU

Drop at TopCatCCU for the launch of Bhiter Taane by city band Moheen Ekhon O Bandhura

City band Moheen Ekhon O Bandhura is all set to launch its new album Bhiter Taane. The new track is a tribute to those yearning to go back to their roots and is bound to strike a chord with all. Scheduled to be launched at TopCat CCU, it will see members of the prolific city bands like Cactus, Bhoomi, Chandrabindoo, Fakira, Prithibi and Lakkichhara in attendance. Also, don’t miss out the soul-stirring performance by the hosts, post the launch.  

 
What: Moheen Ekhon O Bandhura new album launch

When: September 12

Where: TopCatCCU

Time: 7.30pm. 

