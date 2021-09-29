Catch artist Debkumar Mitra’s solo exhibition at Tribe Cafe

Painter Debkumar Mitra uses gouache, an opaque watercolour, on paper to create breathtaking landscapes and cityscapes that transports the viewer to a faraway land. And you have the chance to witness the magic on canvas at his ongoing exhibition at Tribe Café. A mathematician by training and a homeschooled painter, he is also showcasing a series of works on the plight of Afghan women after the recent Taliban takeover.

Venue: Tribe Café

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Details: 070441 59121