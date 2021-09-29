Catch artist Debkumar Mitra’s solo exhibition at Tribe Cafe

Debkumar Mitra creates dreamy landscapes and cityscapes with gouache 

Debkumar Mitra painting

Debkumar Mitra's painting

Painter Debkumar Mitra uses gouache, an opaque watercolour, on paper to create breathtaking landscapes and cityscapes that transports the viewer to a faraway land. And you have the chance to witness the magic on canvas at his ongoing exhibition at Tribe Café. A mathematician by training and a homeschooled painter, he is also showcasing a series of works on the plight of Afghan women after the recent Taliban takeover.

Venue: Tribe Café

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Details: 070441 59121

