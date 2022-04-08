Brush Strokes: Explore the simplicity of water-based colours on paper

Explore the simplicity of water-based colours on paper at CIMA as seven contemporary artists come together in the most imaginative ways. Water colour paintings are often breathtakingly beautiful yet one of the most difficult media to handle. Unravel the immense possibilities of this medium reinvented in a contemporary context.

What: Watercolours

Where: CIMA Gallery, Sunny Towers, 43, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, Kolkata- 700019

When: Up till April 30 (Mondays: 3pm- 7pm; Tuesdays- Saturdays: 11am- 7pm; Sundays and Public Holidays closed)

Contact: cimaartindia.com