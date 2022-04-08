Soul Music: Catch rock star musician Rahul Jain live at Octa
He will mesmerize the audience with his soulful melodies
Team Indulge Published : 08th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 08th April 2022 12:00 AM
Catch the rock star musician Rahul Jain live at Octa today as he is set to mesmerize the audience with his soulful melodies. Groove to his originals as he belts out one chart topper after the other at the heart of the city. Pair it with some mouthwatering nibbles from the menu.
What: Rahul Jain- Friday Live
Where: Octa, 20g Park Street, Kolkata- 700016
When: April 8 (8pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in