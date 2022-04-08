Soul Music: Catch rock star musician Rahul Jain live at Octa

Catch the rock star musician Rahul Jain live at Octa today as he is set to mesmerize the audience with his soulful melodies. Groove to his originals as he belts out one chart topper after the other at the heart of the city. Pair it with some mouthwatering nibbles from the menu.

What: Rahul Jain- Friday Live

Where: Octa, 20g Park Street, Kolkata- 700016

When: April 8 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in