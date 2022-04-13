 Have a sumptuous Easter brunch at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata

The history of The Lalit Great Eastern dates back to more than a century and so does it's tradition of celebrating Easter in a unique way. The luxury abode is prepped to host gastronomes during the Easter weekend and treat them to mouth-watering delicacies from their fine dining restaurant Alfresco and confectionery The Bakery. Head out to the restaurant with your family for a delightful feast or pick up takeaways for your dear ones from The Bakery over the next one week. We assure you that you will be mesmerised with the variety of eatables Lalit has curated specifically for the holidays.

What: Easter Brunch & Easter Week

Where: Alfresco & The Bakery, Lalit Great Eastern

When: Easter Brunch (April 17), Easter Week (April 17 to April 23)

Price: Rs 2200 for Brunch

Contact: Instagram: @thelalitkolkata