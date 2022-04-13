Savour the Easter delicacies at JW Marriott Kolkata

With Easter around the corner, JW Marriott Kolkata is all set to present an enchanting line-up of Easter goodies, Easter kids culinary event and a lavish Easter buffet spread ranging from sumptuous slow-roasted meats to sinful chocolates and Easter eggs during the holidays. The well curated Easter brunch menu will feature dishes like Roasted Turkey, Braised leg of Lamb, Stir fried chicken with oyster sauce and so on alongside sweeter notes oozing from a range of decadent confectionaries like Frasier Pistachio, Banoffee Tart, Homemade Chocolates and Orange Brioche Pudding.

What: Easter Weekend

Where: Vintage Asia, JW Marriot

When: April 17

Price: Rs 2199+ taxes

Contact: Instagram: @jwkolkata