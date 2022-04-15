Confluence of Arts: Witness the milieu of all forms of performance and fine arts

In this one-day workshop cum exhibition organised by Anthelion School of Art at Jamini Roy Gallery, ICCR witness the milieu of all forms of performance and fine arts. The workshop will be conducted by senior artists from the proscenium in association with Gautam Halder alongside a live workshop exhibition. 9:30 am onwards.

What: Harmony 2022

Where: ICCR, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani

When: April 15 (9:30 am onwards)

Contact: +91 97335 04525