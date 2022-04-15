Handcrafted Heaven: Sutarangi promises you the perfect solution for your handloom cravings

If you have a thing for everything handcrafted, Sutarangi promises you the perfect solution. Flaunt your fashion tastes with their exhibition of India’s finest handloom traditions starting from Patola, Bandhani, Kanjivaram to Paithani, and more at Ice Skating Rink.

What: Sutarangi- India's finest handloom exhibition

Where: Ice Skating Rink, Ballygunge

When: April 19- 21 (7:30 pm)

Contact: +91 90906 06076