Handcrafted Heaven: Sutarangi promises you the perfect solution for your handloom cravings
The exhibition will curate handcrafted textiles from across the country
Raima Ganguly Published : 15th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 15th April 2022 12:00 AM
If you have a thing for everything handcrafted, Sutarangi promises you the perfect solution. Flaunt your fashion tastes with their exhibition of India’s finest handloom traditions starting from Patola, Bandhani, Kanjivaram to Paithani, and more at Ice Skating Rink.
What: Sutarangi- India's finest handloom exhibition
Where: Ice Skating Rink, Ballygunge
When: April 19- 21 (7:30 pm)
Contact: +91 90906 06076