Wine O’Clock: Taste four distinct types of Sangria at One8 Commune
The range has been curated by celebrated mixologist Neeraj Sharma
Raima Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM
One8 Commune, Kolkata has curated four distinct types of Sangria that bring together classic wines and fruity sorbets with a hint of luscious infusions and flavours. Each of them is curated by celebrated mixologist Neeraj Sharma.
What: Sorbet Sangria Summer
Where: One8 Commune, 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata- 700071
When: Sunday- Thursday (Up till 12:30 am); Friday & Saturday (Up till 3 am)
Contact: Instagram: @one8.commune