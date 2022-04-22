Wine O’Clock: Taste four distinct types of Sangria at One8 Commune

One8 Commune, Kolkata has curated four distinct types of Sangria that bring together classic wines and fruity sorbets with a hint of luscious infusions and flavours. Each of them is curated by celebrated mixologist Neeraj Sharma.

What: Sorbet Sangria Summer

Where: One8 Commune, 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata- 700071

When: Sunday- Thursday (Up till 12:30 am); Friday & Saturday (Up till 3 am)

Contact: Instagram: @one8.commune